More Shakespeare properties to re-open next week

Shakespeare’s New Place and Anne Hathaway’s Cottage are to re-open again on Monday (14th June) for the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

The properties will join Shakespeare’s Birthplace, which re-opened on 17th May and a series of video guides can now be streamed direct to your smartphone by scanning QR codes at the sites.

All the properties will be open five days per week, Saturday to Wednesday between 10am and 4pm, and tickets must be booked in advanced via www.shakespeare.org.uk.

Mary Arden’s Farm is currently closed to general visitors as it transforms into a dedicated education space for primary school children across the region. Hall’s Croft remains closed until further notice.

For more information about the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s plans visit www.shakespeare.org.uk/covid.