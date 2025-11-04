ALMOST £2 million of money from housing developers will be used to fund infrastructure projects, including further resurfacing work on the Stratford Greenway.

The money - more than £1.85m - has been allocated by Stratford District Council’s cabinet for improvements to facilities at Alcester Academy, resurfacing the Greenway between Long Marston to Milcote Road; and developing natural flood management schemes for Wellesbourne, Kineton, Shipston and Alcester.

The largest sum, £660,000, will be used for resurfacing the Greenway - the part which wasn’t tackled by Warwickshire County Council last year.

Alcester Academy will get £102,000 to improve its sports fields and a further £90,000 to reconfigure a pinch point within the school that causes congestion for pupils.

Funding for the flood management projects, which will be in partnership with the Environment Agency and Wildlife Trusts, include £60,000 for the Shipston area, £45,000 for Wellesbourne/Kineton and £280,000 for the Alcester area.

Other projects to be funded include:

Stratford Sports Club (£33,000) to improve safety for pedestrians at the entrance to the public car park and to upgrade cricket practice facilities.

The Broom to Bidford Health Centre Greenway project was also a big winner with £350,000 allocated to develop the new path, which will eventually be 17 miles long. However, this funding is for the section from Kings Lane, Broom to the health centre, about 1.8 miles.

Stratford Town Council’s planned extension of the cemetery on Evesham Road was also supported with £234,500.

All of the funding is from the Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) - money housing developers have to contribute when building new homes.

John Careford, head of development at SDC, said: “This strategic allocation of CIL funding marks a significant step forward in how the council supports infrastructure across the district. By focusing on priority areas and engaging early with stakeholders, we’re ensuring that every pound spent delivers maximum benefit to our local communities.”

Just over £110,000 is left in the pot and will be carried into the next financial year, SDC said.