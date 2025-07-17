More police on Stratford streets as part of summer government initiative

STRATFORD residents will see an increased number of police on town centre streets this summer.

This is as part of an action plan introduced by the UK government to crack down on crime. Stratford is one of 500 towns to sign up to the Safer Streets summer blitz, with Warwick and Leamington joining from south Warwickshire.

The campaign will also give police the use of targeted enforcement powers, which will include banning perpetrators from town centre hotspots.

Warwickshire Police

The aim is to support town centres to be vibrant places where people want to live, work and spend time, and restore faith in community policing after years of declining police officer presence on Britain’s streets.

These plans include increased visible town centre policing and ramping up the use of targeted enforcement powers against troublemakers – including banning perpetrators from hotspots.

The summer initiative will also support young people, making sure there are activities across the 500 towns for young people to be involved in throughout the holidays.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “High streets and town centres are the very heart of our communities. Residents and businesses have the right to feel safe in their towns. But the last government left a surge in shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour which has left too many town centres feeling abandoned.

“It’s time to turn this round, that’s why I have called on police forces and councils alike to work together to deliver a summer blitz on town centre crime to send a clear message to those people who bring misery to our towns that their crimes will no longer go unpunished.

“The fact that 500 towns have signed up shows the strength of feeling on this issue. Through our Safer Streets Mission and Plan for Change, we are putting officers back on the beat where you can see them and making our town centres safe again.”



