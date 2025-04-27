VOTERS in Warwickshire head to the polls next week for the county council elections, and the major parties are vying for your votes.

Polling day is Thursday 1st May and each seat on Warwickshire County Council will be contested. Over the last few weeks the Herald has asked representatives of each of the five main political parties their views on various important topics. This week, we asked them about how they would increase the general happiness of people in Warwickshire and also how they would help make people feel safe in the county.

Conservatives

Having firefighters and police officers engage with schools is seen as a vital way of demonstrating “good role models,” according to leader of Warwickshire County Council Cllr Izzi Seccombe.

She said: “Everyone hopes and desires to be content, for their family to be well and happy. This is natural and individuals are the masters of our own destiny. Through decisions that we make and the relationships we form.

“Local government should not take away personal responsibility nor should it do so much that we create a society where people have lost capabilities and responsibilities. We Conservatives have based our County Plan on supporting those most vulnerable, creating an environment where businesses can flourish and enhancing our environment.

“Health and wellbeing support creates independence and help for people to lead more fulfilled lives, their carers can see windows of opportunity.

“Conservatives have encouraged people into a workplace who would never have thought it possible through our Supported Employer scheme for vulnerable adults. We have sponsored events like the women’s and men’s cycle tours and the Commonwealth Games, giving a sense of excitement, purpose and achievement, encouraging new generations to be involved in sports, or perhaps the arts through our County Music Service which we continue to value.

“Where there are areas of anti-social behaviour the close partnership with police, district and county is important. Trying to redirect young people to prevent the emergence of a gang culture. Again, prevention at school age is best and by using our firefighters and police to engage with schools proactively we can powerfully demonstrate good role models.”

The 2025 local elections take place on Thursday 1st May

Green Party

The Green Party candidate for Shipston, Julie Hudson, says her group will call for more funding for the police and focus on affordable housing in the new Local Plan.

She said: “We live in one of the richest countries on the planet, yet many people struggle to afford the basics needed for wellbeing and happiness – a comfortable home, nutritious food, a decent education, and good quality healthcare. Foodbanks have become a fixture, our children’s schools are crumbling, and hospital and dentist appointments are like gold dust.

“We can create a greener, fairer country together – one in which we are all safer, happier and more fulfilled. The health and wellbeing of the community must be the first priority of any councillor.

“High on our list of priorities is ensuring that families have secure homes. Greens want to ensure that enough affordable housing is allocated in the new Local Plan.

“Feeling safe at home is one of the most important requisites for happy life. The number of police and community support officers was cut during austerity. Despite a recent increase we barely have the numbers we had 15 years ago. We will call for more funding to pay for more police officers and more visible community policing.

“Money has been wasted centralising health care in Warwickshire over the last few years. We will fight for more funding for community-based health care including the re-instatement of community beds.

“Our children and young adults are our future. Their happiness and wellbeing is of paramount importance. Greens will make spending on early years support for families a priority including the re-instatement of the many youth clubs that have been closed in recent years.

“Voting Green on 1st May is your way of showing you believe a fairer, greener world is possible.”

Labour Party

Leader of the Labour group at Warwickshire County Council, Sarah Feeney, said her party will get lots more police officers on the streets.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and on our streets,” she said. “Under the Conservatives, victims have been let down and criminals let off the hook. Too many communities no longer feel safe because they do not have local officers to turn to as yobs and street criminals run amok in their towns and villages. Labour will get thousands more bobbies on beat with the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee. This means a named officer in every community in Warwickshire. This Labour government is making a record investment in our police to restore neighbourhood policing, increasing funding for Warwickshire Police by 6.4 per cent.

“To crackdown on high street crime we will engage with businesses to reduce the huge rise in shoplifting and we will roll out new respect orders to ban persistent offenders from town centres. We will increase neighbourhood patrols to target anti-social behaviour hotspots and give police the power to seize off-road bikes causing havoc. And we’ll introduce targeted road safety action plans to clamp down on speeding.”

She added: “A Labour county council will create a community safety group to work with residents to make our streets safer, hold criminals to account and ensure victims voices are heard. Labour will rebuild community policing in Warwickshire and deliver the safer streets people deserve. Our priority is fixing the foundations.”

Liberal Democrats

Cllr George Cowcher, chairman of the Stratford Liberal Democrats’ election campaign committee, says his party has put mental health support and keeping libraries open at the top of their list of priorities.

Cllr Cowcher said: “Maximising quality of life is a Liberal Democrat priority. Warwickshire is a relatively safe place to live but some parts of the community live in fear of crime and more needs to done to raise the profile of the Community Safety Partnership’s good work.

“Stratford District Council has already invested in rural crime prevention advisers and has demonstrated how to provide practical solutions that make a difference.

“Mental health is a top priority and ensuring that there are good services available to support those that might suffer.

“Top of the list is keeping libraries open and ensuring they can provide support services and act as creative hubs. It is also essential that the cultural offer is not denuded further.”

He added: “The county has a rapidly ageing population. There is likely to be more than 145,000 people over 65 in 2030. Care support is therefore vital. Liberal Democrats are extremely worried at the government’s lack of urgency in reforming the funding of care services and will wish to lobby hard to ensure a solution is found and appropriate services can be provided without plunging the county into further debt.

“Similarly the creaking children’s Special Educational Needs service needs to be properly funded to ensure those young people get the support that they require.”

Reform UK

James Crocker, the interim chair of Reform UK Stratford-upon-Avon, says his party will look to make “dramatic change”.

He said: “One of the most noticeable changes that we have all witnessed across Warwickshire over the last few years is the relentless rise in crime. Violent incidents in our towns, car theft from our driveways and rural break-ins – frequently with no consequences for the perpetrators – lead to a growing sense of insecurity. All under the watch of the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner who has been in place for three terms. He must be called to account, yet few people are aware of his existence or huge salary.

“Much could be said of the incumbent councillors who have failed to address so many difficult issues; this is one of the roots of the problem. At county and district level there is a dearth of individuals with relevant life experience, imagination or competence. A cursory viewing on YouTube of council meetings immediately reveals this. Expect dramatic change when Reform UK ’s candidates take their seats, boosted by the experience of the recent defection of an ex-head of the local Conservatives.

“Ultimately, it is Reform UK’s objective to bring back pride, wellbeing and happiness to local communities. One way is to deliver a better service for less money. Is that too much to ask? Just you wait and see.”