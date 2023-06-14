THE number of people working from home in several areas of Stratford and district was more than 40 per cent, according to a new survey.

This is higher than the national average of around 33 per cent, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics’(ONS) 2021 census.

Warwick also scored highly with 45 per cent working from home - placing it in the top 10% of local authorities for remote working.

Research by St. Andrews University, backed by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce (CWCC), found hosting so many remote workers brings tangible benefits to Stratford, Warwick and Leamington, where some districts have more than 50 per cent working from home.

CWCC head of policy Sean Rose said: “There is no doubt that Covid-19 has changed working patterns forever.

“There’s also a wider impact on the economy. It has seen the creation of new co-working spaces and more café workers and while it has brought new challenges for businesses, it also presents new opportunities too.”