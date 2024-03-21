Home   News   Article

More misery for motorists as Stratford grinds to a halt on Birmingham Road

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 21 March 2024

STRATFORD was gripped by gridlock on Saturday as roadworks on Warwick Road and utility work on Birmingham collided in perfect timing to bring the town centre to a standstill.

Drivers had warned of this worst-case scenario happening and it did when endless queues crawled along Birmingham Road on Saturday morning and throughout the day.

These temporary traffic lights on the Birmingham Road in Stratford caused delays over the weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson
The chaos was caused because temporary traffic lights and a cordoned off area of 16 cones near the Arden Street junction, which were put in place while urgent gas works took place, were not removed after the job was done and it wreaked havoc with many residents’ plans for the weekend which turned into write off.

