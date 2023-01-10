January's soggy start shows no signs of easing with the Met Office forecasting that more persistent rain is on the way.

Rain and flood alerts are currently in place across many parts of the UK with warnings that homes and businesses could be damaged by the torrential downpours covering most of the country on Tuesday.

Despite temperatures having been mild for the time of year - there has been a lot of wet weather since the start of 2023, which forecasters now say is likely to continue for at least another 10 to 12 days.

This flooding at a pedestrian crossing on Grantham High Street happened today (January 10). (61771766)

While today's deluge is expected to clear this evening further rain is forecast for Wednesday with longer spells expected tomorrow afternoon.

Blustery showers, which will be heavy at times, are then set to be the theme for much of this week with strong winds and the risk of severe gales in some parts of the country also likely on Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office long range forecast is for more wet weather in January. Image: iStock.

Heading into the weekend - the wet weather shows shows few signs of disappearing with rain - that is likely to be heavy in places - also expected again on Saturday.

While Sunday may see some sunny spells among 'occasional' showers, the Met Office's long range forecast - which predicts the weather for the whole of the UK into early February - warns that the wet weather will then make a swift return just in time for the start of the new working week.

The Met Office predicts it could be the last week of January before things dry up. Image: iStock.

The forecast reads: "Rain, likely on Monday from the west and northwest. Later in the period unsettled conditions are expected to persist with showers or longer spells of rain for all areas at times.

"Any drier or more settled interludes will likely be brief."

While the Met Office avoids more detailed and specific regional forecasts when looking five days or more ahead, it says it can still 'forecast the general feel of the weather to a relatively high level of accuracy'.

According to its latest long range predictions for the first month of the year, more settled conditions and drier spells are not expected until around 24th January.