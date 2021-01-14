More grants for Covid-hit businesses

Businesses in Stratford-on-Avon District which have been forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions may be eligible for up to seven separate grants to keep them going.

Stratford District Council is currently administering the different grant schemes from central government as part of its COVID-19 support for businesses.

The grants cover any businesses which have been affected from November 2020 through to the current national lockdown which began in January.

These include grants for businesses affected by Tier 3 restrictions, Tier 4 restrictions, a specific grant for pubs and bars that do not serve food, and firms affected more generally by any COVID restrictions.

In addition, further support was announced by the Chancellor on Wednesday January 6 where up to £9,000 will be paid to qualifying businesses based on their Rateable Value. The guidance for this scheme was released by Government on Wednesday January 13 so the District Council will start to look at those payments next week.

The District Council has already paid out £2.2 million to businesses as part of the payments for the latest national lockdown, which should reach bank accounts over the weekend or the start of next week.

Businesses do not need to make another, separate grant application if they’ve already applied for a previous grant.

Cllr Jo Barker, Portfolio Holder for People, said: “We know how important these grants are for businesses and we are making every effort to make it as simple as possible for business owners as we receive further guidance and instruction from central government.

“If a business has received a grant from the District Council or has already made an application because it was forced to close during a lockdown and it remains closed, that business will not need to make another claim.

“Those businesses will receive further payments as soon as possible without the need for a new form.

“If a business managed to re-open after closure but are providing a reduced level of service, the council will be in touch shortly with advice on how to claim grants.

“We are experiencing extremely high volumes of applications and I can assure you we are making every effort to pay these claims as soon as possible.”

The available grants for businesses in Stratford-on-Avon District are:

·Local Restrictions Support Grant (businesses affected in Nov/Dec 2020) – for in-person businesses which were forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions.

·Additional Restrictions Grants (businesses affected during national lockdowns) – for businesses affected in any way by the second lockdown in November and December 2020, and a separate grant for businesses affected by the current lockdown.

·Local Restrictions Support Grant (Open) Scheme (businesses affected by previous Tier 3 restrictions) – for businesses trading before Tier 3 restrictions were introduced. Hospitality and leisure businesses are prioritised.

·Local Restrictions Support Grant (Closed) Scheme (businesses affected by previous Tier 3 restrictions) – for businesses which were forced to close for more than two weeks because of Tier 3 restrictions.

·Tier 4 Restrictions Grant – for businesses affected by Tier 4 restrictions imposed on December 31, 2020. Any businesses that previously applied for a Tier 3 grant will not need to apply for this scheme.

·Wet Led Pub Grants (Open) – businesses serving mainly alcohol and not food can apply for a one-off grant of £1,000.

For further details on each of the grants, payment thresholds and how to apply, visit www.stratford.gov.uk/coronavirus/local-restrictions-support-grant-national-lockdown.cfm