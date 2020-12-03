Services helping victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence in Warwickshire are to receive an additional funding boost.

Philip Seccombe (43394377)

Back in May Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe announced an additional £218,164 from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) would go towards supporting such services through the difficult circumstances created by the pandemic.

Six voluntary and community sector organisations benefited from the funding and now an additional £57,891 has been made available by the MOJ.

The Police and Crime Commissioner will now be able to provide further funding to these six services to meet continuing Covid-19 related costs and enable support to continue to those that need it.

The funding covers the extended period until March 2021.

The six organisations to benefit are: The Family Intervention Counselling Service, Refuge, Insight Services/ Domestic Abuse Counselling Service, Parenting Project, RoSA and Safeline.

The money will help services to cope with extra demand experienced as a result of Covid-19 and lockdown measures, as well as address any short-term financial loss due to the inability to maintain normal income generation activities.

Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “All six of these organisations have continued to deliver support to some of the most vulnerable members of our community, so I am pleased that we have received additional funding from the MOJ to help continue to support them across the months ahead.

“The work they do to help victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse is vital and I want to emphasise that they remain fully open and available to provide help to those who need it, regardless of the situation with Covid-19.This extra funding boost will only help to further safeguard their continuing support.”