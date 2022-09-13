THE deputy leader of Stratford District Council has slammed a suggestion that freedom of information requests and replies concerning council services should be published on their website as a dreadful idea.

The suggestion was put forward by the opposition Liberal Democrat group in the form of a notice of motion but was rejected by members of the cabinet at their meeting on Monday (5th September).

Cllr Daren Pemberton (Con, Bidford East), deputy leader and the place and economy portfolio holder, told the meeting: “This is a dreadful idea. Leaving aside the financial cost element of actually doing it, leaving aside the time element, it is hugely inappropriate for a number of reasons.

“Freedom of information requests tend to be from individuals around specific issues and they tend to want to be able to make those enquiries within a safe framework, but we are talking about publishing that information on a website.

“Secondly, requests are used by commercial organisations on a regular basis to find information to allow them to pitch for business – I know this, I do it all the time.