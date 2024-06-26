Warning to dog owners as labrador and chihuahua also suspected to have been poisoned by cannabis
Published: 06:01, 26 June 2024
TWO more dogs have been taken ill after visiting Welcombe Hills.
Last week the Herald reported on the case of golden retriever Sable, 11, who collapsed after a walk in the area and had to be rushed to an animal hospital – where she tested positive for cannabis.
After we ran the story, a Stratford resident contacted us to say that his adult daughter’s dogs had suffered the same experience.