Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Warning to dog owners as labrador and chihuahua also suspected to have been poisoned by cannabis

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:01, 26 June 2024

TWO more dogs have been taken ill after visiting Welcombe Hills.

Last week the Herald reported on the case of golden retriever Sable, 11, who collapsed after a walk in the area and had to be rushed to an animal hospital – where she tested positive for cannabis.

After we ran the story, a Stratford resident contacted us to say that his adult daughter’s dogs had suffered the same experience.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE