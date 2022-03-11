We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ONE of the empty buildings on Bridge Street in Stratford could be brought back into use as a fish and chip shop and B&B.

The property which could be converted. Image: Google Maps (55407531)

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store is being eyed by The Chip Shed, a fish and chip chain that al-ready has an outlet in Warwick and a further two in the Cotswolds.

The Grade II-listed building has been empty for a few years and is in need of some TLC.

The Chip Shed’s interest in 27 Bridge Street would see the three-storey building, which is in Stratford’s Conservation Area, refurbished and restored. On the ground floor would be an eat-in restaurant and takeaway, while the upper two floors would be converted into six B&B bedrooms with en suites (three on each floor), accessed from a door on Bridge Street to the right of the restaurant’s entrance.

Planning and listed building consent applications have been submitted to Stratford District Council, detailing the work needed including adding toilets, kitchen spaces, realigning the staircase and installing walls on the top floors to create the bedroom suites.

The applicant’s heritage statement concludes: “Overall the proposals will result in the refurbishment and reuse of a currently unoccupied building which is showing clear signs of decay internally and is of a shabby and tired appearance externally.

“Its proposed use as a restaurant and takeaway is considered in keeping with the retail themes prevalent in this area and is in no way incongruous to the local character of the Conservation Area.

“A minor beneficial effect is recognised in the scheme representing an element of much-needed revitalisation of this area following the very negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the retail and hospitality industries.”

The Chip Shed is owned by Jamie Little and Dan Chuter. Their Warwick restaurant is also in a Grade II-listed building, is licensed and can seat 100. The menu stretches beyond fish and chips to burgers, pies and battered halloumi.

The district council has until 27th April to make a decision on the plans.

Let’s just hope another Bridge Street building could also soon be back in use – the sorry-looking former BHS site.