MOTORISTS are seeing red, after yet another week of absolute chaos on Stratford’s roads.

Hundreds were left fuming after traffic lights in Clopton Road jammed in stop mode for two days, adding to the existing disruption and delays due to ongoing roadworks on the Birmingham Road.

Widespread problems have seen many residents’ and drivers’ daily lives affected, thanks to new road signage and routings. Many have missed important appointments and been late for work, school or college, as reported by the Herald.

The problem with the traffic lights at the Birmingham Road/Arden Street junction, which started early on Thursday (16th October), heaped more misery onto motorists left struggling with lengthy queues and gridlock. Sue Sutton, one of those caught up in the chaos, told the Herald: “People are absolutely fed up with the constant problems involving this whole project.”

She criticised Warwickshire County Council who are responsible for Stratford’s roads, for their “appalling lack of accountability” and urged them and the contractor carrying out the roadworks “to get their act together”.

Another woman commented: “The roadworks on Birmingham Road have been ongoing for far too long. No work seems to be executed, no progress. Moreover, it seems to be spilling over to all areas of Stratford.”

She reported a lunchtime bus from Bishopton to town was delayed by nearly an hour because of congestion around the Maybird Centre.

“It’s not just the lights, it’s the progress of the work,” she pointed out.

Another woman, who drove from Clopton Road to Arden Street, found herself trapped at Clopton Road for 20 minutes.

She said: “It was horrific between 5.30pm to 6pm onwards… a dreadful situation.”

Road works sign. Picture: James Mackenzie

Another called for the contractor, Balfour Beatty, to be penalised.

County councillor Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem, Stratford North) put out a statement apologising for “the inconvenience caused by the failure of the temporary traffic lights”.

She explained: “The A3400 (Birmingham Road) improvement works have involved a considerable amount of traffic management, which comes under the responsibility of the contractor Balfour Beatty.

“As soon as I was aware of the issues, I was in contact with the A3400 programme manager and the WCC network team to ensure that they were working with the contractor Balfour Beatty to get the lights working as soon as possible.”

Balfour Beatty was forced to provide workers to manually supervise the junction until the lights were working again.

Cllr Grocott added: “We have had a number of cases of the temporary light failing over the last few weeks which is not satisfactory. I have been in conversation with the head of highways over these repeated failures and will insist that when the contract for highways maintenance is re-tendered, the quality of their traffic management plans is given top consideration.”

However, Cllr Grocott angered some by tagging on the disclaimer: “...however, I am coming in at the tail end of a project that has been rumbling on for many years now, and most of the issues are the consequences of decisions made before I was in post.”

Her fellow Stratford Liberal Democrats condemned Reform-led Warwickshire County Council for the chaos, also heaping blame on the Conservatives who previously led the council and would have agreed the work – although the plans have been changed numerous times.

Lib Dem Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella said the scheme was rushed through by the last Conservative administration “without enough thought and consideration for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists” and added she had received numerous complaints about the dangerous layout of this road – the Justins Avenue and Oakleigh Road junctions on Birmingham Road have caused concern.

“We have waited so long for this road to be upgraded, yet after so much disruption we are stuck with dangerous junctions and risks to pedestrians and cyclists,” she said. “This is unacceptable. People are seriously worried about their safety – with good reason.

“It’s about time that Reform-led county council got a grip on this scheme. Instead of wasting officers’ time on which flag they should fly at Shire Hall, they should concern themselves with my constituents who are too scared to walk down Birmingham Road.”

District councillor Roger Harding (Lib Dem, Stratford Welcombe) a former lecturer for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), reported the problems with the Clopton Street lights, via the WCC’s website, pointing out the timings were “completely wrong, with long inter-green periods where no one moves”.

Joining colleagues in voicing strong criticism of the new road layout, he said: “Turning right out of Justins Avenue onto the Birmingham Road is now very hazardous. Drivers are forced to cross two lanes of traffic coming into town. The second lane is almost impossible to see. There is a similar problem turning right out of Oakleigh Road.”

He has similar concerns about traffic turning right into Justins Avenue. “There used to be a right-turn lane, but now drivers face crossing two lanes of traffic while holding up motorists leaving the town. It’s bound to lead to more rear-end shunts, as well as traffic delays,” he added.

Cllr Grocott added that she has been “overwhelmed” by complaints from the public, and is in constant communication with WCC officers managing the scheme.

She added: “I’ve organised two public meetings about the works with angry local residents. It is clear that elements of the scheme are not working and need to be addressed.

“I will continue to demand action from the highways department to make any changes that are required to address safety issues.”

An update earlier this week from the A3400 project team said the A3400 Birmingham Road improvement works will be completed by 30th October.



