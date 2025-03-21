More average speed cameras will be coming to Warwickshire, says PCC

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

MORE average speed cameras are coming to Warwickshire despite complaints they are “milking cash” from motorists.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe insisted that average speed cameras “slow people down” during a meeting of Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Panel.

He highlighted how such cameras on the A435 between Studley and Alcester – installed in late 2022 but only turned on in January this year – had led to letters of complaint from people caught exceeding the limits.

The discussion emanated from the subject of enforcement of 20mph limits which residents and campaigners argue are not being taken seriously.

A report to the panel said that Warwickshire Police would “monitor compliance when justified” but warned: “Police enforcement will not be a default position if there are breaches of compliance. Education and advice will always be considered first.

“Enforcement would be a last option but only then if justified and proportionate.”

Mr Seccombe described the zones as a “very new topic nationally” and while he argued that “most people actually do adhere to the speed limit”, acknowledged that a “minority” don’t “so there does need to be some sort of enforcement”.

He advocated the creation of “a proper policy surrounding how it is enforced and what our communities and residents can expect out of it”.

“We want to slow people down everywhere and there are lots of other areas – 30, 40, 50, 60 mph – for the force to monitor as well,” said Mr Seccombe.

“I would hope it would get a fair proportion (of enforcement) based on evidence of how much speeding is going on in those 20mph zones.”

Cllr Dave Humphreys (Con, Coleshill South & Arley) cited figures that 2.52 million UK drivers had received penalties for speeding up to the end of 2022, six per cent up on the previous year and 69 per cent up on 2011, putting that down to improved detection rates.

“We are all guilty of speeding at times, whether you want to or not,” he said.

“The biggest trouble with our cars today is that it creeps up, you get complacent about it.

“It is getting worse in my opinion, not necessarily because people are speeding more, this shows we are catching them, it is the fact there are more and more of us driving that makes it worse.”

Mr Seccombe replied: “You’re right, cars are getting faster, more efficient and quieter.

“When you go to a fixed speed, sometimes that is helpful and other times it is not. I think there is quite a lot of education to be done in combating this crime – and it is a crime.

“Speed awareness courses are quite effective for most people but not everybody. The fines are there and points on your licence, there are plenty of deterrents.

“Interestingly, I have had some correspondence on the new average speed cameras that have gone up on the A435 between Alcester and Studley.

“I have had letters of complaint that police are milking cash out of the public. My reply to them is don’t speed and you won’t get fined.

“It is a serious subject, we do have a target to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on our roads by 50 per cent by 2030. This is a part of doing that.

“The road safety partnership is very engaged in this, the effect of 20mph, the enforcement of speeding and pushing for more average speed cameras. They slow people down.

“There will be a lot more coming around HS2 works and we have another three pilots to come in other parts of the county over the next few months, I hope in the next few weeks.

“There are always problems with average speed cameras, getting electricity to the site if they are not next to the main cables. That has been some of the delay.”