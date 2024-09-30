More average speed camera could be used in Warwickshire if tests are successful

By Andy Mitchell,

Local Democracy Reporter

MORE average speed cameras could be installed on the county’s roads.

Warwickshire police and crime commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe (Con) admitted that progressing four pilot schemes had proved “a slow process” but that positive results could see more pop up where speeding is a problem.

The query was raised by new Nuneaton & Bedworth borough councillor Tim Jenkins (Lab, Exhall) at last week’s police and crime panel meeting, who said that roads on approaches to Coventry had the speeding deterrents in place.

He added that “speeding came up as a huge issue time and time again on the doorsteps” during election canvassing and asked whether any feasibility work could be done in conjunction with Warwickshire County Council with a view to delivering more cameras.

“You cross over the border into Coventry and everyone is driving at 30 miles per hour or less, it is quite a stark contrast,” said Cllr Jenkins. “You also need to take into consideration the time officers spend dealing with accidents and ambulances, the costs associated with that. It is not just the fixed costs of implementing them.”

Mr Seccombe replied: “Road safety in Warwickshire is one of my very high priorities and I predict it will be quite an important priority in our police and crime plan.

“Residents ask why we can’t have average speed cameras everywhere just like the West Midlands do. We have four pilots, one is on the A435 at Studley, which is a particular black spot where there have been a number of fatal collisions over the past few years.

“There has been a problem with National Grid, getting power supply to run these things. It has been a slow process.

“If the pilots prove successful, I would anticipate the rollout of further average speed cameras around the county.”

Mr Seccombe acknowledged specific problems around Nuneaton but added that Warwickshire Police has invested in its own anti-speeding measures.

“I have driven into Nuneaton many times, they don’t always stick to the speed limits,” he said. “I think the best deterrents are average speed cameras but we have just purchased three new speed vans that you see parked up in laybys, at quite considerable expense. They have all the latest kit, 360-degree cameras, so the motorbike that goes past will now be picked up.

“The point of all of this is to slow people down on our roads.”