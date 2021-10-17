Mop job fair attracts dozens amid worker shortage
Stratford Mop Fair went back to its roots this week with the inclusion of a ‘medieval’ job and apprentice fair within the event.
While today the Mop is best known for its thrilling rides and attractions, when it started back in the 14th Century, the event was used by landowners around the county to meet prospective workers, after the Black Death had decimated the population.
Harking back to the fair’s original purpose, dozens of jobseekers descended on Stratford this week to speak to employers from a range of sectors to find work.
A mix of around 50 businesses, covering sectors such as hospitality, tourism, are and manufacturing, all of whom were looking to hire, were represented at the job fair at Stratford Playhouse.
In the wake of the pandemic there are many worker shortages, particularly in the hospitality and leisure industries that are prominent within Stratford District.
Nationally job vacancies are currently at a 20-year high.