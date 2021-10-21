Mop is coming back to Stratford - details of road closures
Published: 13:20, 21 October 2021
| Updated: 13:21, 21 October 2021
THE Runaway Mop will be in Stratford on Friday, 22nd October and on Saturday, 23rd October.
Road closures include Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from the entrance to the NCP car park), Wood Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street) and Meer Street.
Timings for the Runaway Mop are as follows: Friday (22nd October) from 3pm until 11pm and Saturday (23rd October) from 11am to 11pm.
Traditionally the Runaway Mop follows one week after the main Mop and was the time for employers to reconsider and re-hire any staff before committing to a full year's work.
Nowadays it’s all about having fun so there’ll be a mixture of modern and old-fashioned rides to enjoy in town.