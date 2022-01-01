Money for old goats as giving spirit takes hold

A SANCTUARY dedicated to caring for rescued animals received a bumper load of donations over the festive period thanks to a fundraiser set up on Christmas Day.

One of the goats at Rescue Ranch (54029498)

The Rescue Ranch in Hatton is a non-profit charity set up by Susan Franks and her husband Jules to care for goats, sheep and other animals who had previously been mistreated.

The couple found the money needed for vet bills and feed was dwindling over the Christmas period.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Christmas Day by the couple’s friend, Amy Cowham, and in just three days the target of £1,000 was passed, with donations still being received.

In response to the fundraiser, Susan and Jules said: “We’re so grateful to Amy for setting this up, and the success of it has astounded us. We’d like to say thanks so much to everyone who donated to it, and that every penny of people’s donations are always spent 100 per cent directly on our animals’ welfare.

“We’ve been receiving very high vet bills lately too and things have been a bit of a struggle for us.

“Old goats and sheep can really struggle in the winter months and ours often live to very old age as we take great care of them, so the timing of Amy’s fundraiser couldn’t have been better.”