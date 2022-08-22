Boy racers are making life a misery with their antisocial driving habits claim residents living in Stratford’s Old Town
Published: 19:33, 22 August 2022
| Updated: 19:35, 22 August 2022
Old Town residents are being driven to despair by antisocial drivers.
Over the last 18 months, people living in and around the Bull Street, Broad Street and Sanctus Street say they have been plagued with the sound of noisy vehicles speeding along the streets all times of the day and night.
Jayne Springall told the Herald that she is frustrated that police seem unable to do anything to help the situation.