Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Residents in despair over ASB around Windsor Street car park create mock poster

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 00:02, 30 July 2024

FURIOUS residents living near Stratford’s Windsor Street multi-storey car park are threatening to distribute leaflets satirising the anti-social behaviour blighting their lives.

Drunks, drug-takers and other using the building as a skateboard park and race track are making locals’ lives a misery, they say.

The neighbourhood has repeatedly begged police and Stratford District Council to help but say although there have been plenty of meetings, no action has been taken.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE