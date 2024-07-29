FURIOUS residents living near Stratford’s Windsor Street multi-storey car park are threatening to distribute leaflets satirising the anti-social behaviour blighting their lives.

Drunks, drug-takers and other using the building as a skateboard park and race track are making locals’ lives a misery, they say.

The neighbourhood has repeatedly begged police and Stratford District Council to help but say although there have been plenty of meetings, no action has been taken.