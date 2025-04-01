THE question of whether or not children should have smartphones is once again on the agenda in Warwickshire.

This comes as Smartphone Free Childhood held a talk in Stratford on 25th March to raise awareness of the risks of children using smartphones.

The campaign includes a pledge signed by parents at almost 150 schools across Warwickshire who have said they will wait until their children are at least in Year 9 before giving

them a smartphone. Safety concerns have been raised by campaigners, as have the negative impact devices can have on learning.

The Herald spoke to educational professionals, parents and charity officials to see what they had to say on a topic that continues to be divisive.

Laura Newell is headteacher of St Nicholas Primary School in Alcester.

When asked about the school stance on smartphones, Mrs Newell referenced a recent award recognition achieved by the St Nicholas school.

According to Ofcom, over 50 per cent of children aged 3-17 use a smartphone to access online content. Picture: iStock

She said: “At St Nicholas, we believe that childhood should be a time of real-world connection, play and exploration. That’s why we are committed to providing rich, imaginative and active play opportunities, recently earning OPAL Platinum status in recognition of our efforts.

“We are aware of the increasing traction of the Smartphone Free Childhood campaign and the growing concerns around the impact of early smartphone use. While smartphones can offer benefits such as access to educational

resources and instant communication, they are not a necessity for primary-aged children.

“By fostering a mobile-free childhood and championing high-quality play, we help children develop the confidence, problem-solving skills, and friendships that will serve them throughout their lives. Our focus is on ensuring that childhood remains a time of joy, discovery, and meaningful human connection.”

Lisa Carroll is chief executive officer at Lifespace, a charity that supports the wellbeing of young people across south and mid Warwickshire.

She outlined that whilst phones are useful to some extent, the matter of screen time is a major concern. She also acknowledged that smartphones can be of use to young people who live with health issues.

“While smartphones can be beneficial, we also value screen-free time for healthy development,” Lisa explained. “Lifespace encourages the young people we support to create space for meaningful time without screens, fostering physical

activity, social connections, and creative activities. For some young people – particularly those marginalised groups or living with health conditions – smartphones offer opportunities for them to meet and connect with others with similar life experiences. This can be hugely valuable.

Girl Sitting At Desk Home-Schooling Making Online Video Call On Mobile Phone And Using Laptop.Image: iStock

“Our stance is not to eliminate smartphones but to help young people integrate them thought-fully into their lives.

“By promoting a balanced approach, we aim to help young people develop a healthy relationship with technology, ensuring it enhances rather than dominates their growth.”

Georgina Fuller is a writer, a former Herald columnist and mum of three children, two of whom go to school in Warwickshire. She is in favour of withholding giving smartphones to children until a certain age, but also believes that there are educational benefits.

She said: “My middle child will be 13 at the end of the month, my daughter is 10 and my eldest is nearly 16. I haven’t given my younger two smartphones. I think it essentially robs children of a big part of their childhood.

“I saw and learned from giving my eldest a phone at 11 when he went to secondary school. He stopped reading overnight. He probably sort of became a bit more argumentative, it was difficult trying to wind down for bed-time. I think they [smartphones] are designed to be addictive and we’re addicted to them as adults, so we can’t expect children to exercise control.”

Georgina said she understands the reasoning for the pledge withhold smartphones until children are in Year 9, believing at around this age they may be able to understand more about using a phone.

“My eldest son tells me that he uses his phone for maths and German and he uses it to look stuff up and he does his homework, allegedly, on the bus before he gets back because he can do it on his phone. I don’t think we can demonise smartphones completely, they’re part of our day-to-day life but I think it’s probably important to exercise caution.”



