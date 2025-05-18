Mixed reaction to the ‘BBQ police’ at Bidford’s Big Meadow

LIGHTER evenings and warmer weather have brought barbecue bother back to Bidford’s Big Meadow.

But now the popular beauty spot is patrolled by ‘visitor guides’, the problem is being nipped in the bud by wardens.

Bidford Parish Council has been quick to remind locals and visitors that barbecues and fires are banned at all times.

A big sign now says: ‘Welcome to Bidford-on-Avon Big Meadow – No fires, no BBQs’. Another reads: ‘Open flames are not permitted.’

BBQ fires on Bidford Big Meadow

The signs also make it clear the two security guards are there to “guide visitors, promote good behaviour and ensure compliance with rules”. They have been seen putting out barbecues and fires by dousing them with water.

The ban was introduced after previous years saw large groups of day-trippers damaging the meadow by burning the ground, singeing benches and tables, throwing still-smouldering barbecue trays into bins and dumping ash, litter and leftover food on the grass and in the river.

The popular beauty spot was also plagued by chaotic parking, seen as a danger to children and animals.

As part of the clamp-down, there are now charges for car parking, including £3 for two hours.

Bidford residents are exempt and can request a tag with barcode that gives them free parking. But all vehicles, whether belonging to visitors or locals, must leave by 9pm or risk being hit with a hefty £100 late parking charge.

One woman said of the barbecue ban: “Sad, but the irresponsible few drove that decision for us all.”

A fellow resident countered: “The security would better employed making sure everyone BBQ’ing is doing it safely, respectfully and responsibly instead of denying the pleasure to the majority of people that do.”

And another disgruntled visitor dubbed the wardens the “Bidford Barbecue Police”.

But a third Bidford resident pointed out: “It’s now a nice place to go for a stroll again and not overrun by people travelling to take advantage of what it was.”

Bidford parish clerk Elisabeth Uggerloese told the Herald: “The visitor guides are there to make sure people are parking correctly and to politely point out to people that barbecues and fires are banned at all times.

“We had a parish council meeting at the end of April and many residents commented on how polite the visitor guides are – they are there to help visitors.”