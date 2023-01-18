STRATFORD Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) re-opens tomorrow (Thursday).

Stratford Hospital (61917030)

Plans to re-open the unit last summer were put on hold which added to the concern of residents who said Stratford’s growing population and tourist town status meant an MIU was an absolute priority.

This week a spokesperson from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said: "We have been working closely with the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) to increase the opening days of the Minor Injuries Unit at Stratford Hospital and we are pleased to announce that from Thursday, 19th January 2023, the service will now be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9am to 5pm.

"The Trust recognises how important this service is to the local community and through the support of our staff we can now safely extend access. Please remember NHS 111 can help you if you have an urgent but not life threatening medical problem and you are not sure what to do.

"If you need treatment for a serious accident and emergency, such as unconsciousness, heavy blood loss, suspected heart attack, stroke, broken bones, please visit the Emergency Department at Warwick Hospital.”

Back in 2021, speculation mounted over the future of the MIU a year after it was temporarily closed to help deal with the pandemic but health bosses were quick to re-assure there were no plans to close the unit permanently.

In 2019, a redesign of healthcare services detailed how all minor injuries units and walk-in centres should become urgent treatment centres. In that same year, the Stratford MIU was ranked second best in the country.