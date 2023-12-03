The vandalism of a community garden will not stop volunteers ploughing on, according to charity VASA.

The allotment at Shottery is owned by Stratford Town Trust and leased to VASA, the charity that runs various schemes, including volunteer drivers and dementia care.

VASA office manager Emma Lee was shocked to get a call from the town trust last Monday (20th November) who had received complaints over its unkempt appearance.

Describing what happened, volunteer co-ordinator Gill Cleeve told the Herald: “The town trust called and said another allotment holder had complained maintenance had not been kept up. But we had actually worked hard on it.

Pictured examining the vandalism at the VASA allotment in Shottery was Gill Cleeve, VASA volunteer coordinator, Emma Lee, office manager, and Janis Robinson, community manager. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Emma rushed down there and found all eight beds all laid with wooden borders had been pulled up and thrown around, and the greenhouse had been bent out of shape.

“Somebody had been in and vandalised it for some reason, it feels targeted and we don’t know why.”