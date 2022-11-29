WARWICKSHIRE residents are being asked to help make Christmas a little less bleak for orphans in Ukraine.

These three children Anhelina, Bohdan and Artem, all pictured below, were orphaned this month, after their parents were killed in rocket attacks.

Artem Pastushenko. (60857305)

The photographs were taken in hospital, where two of the youngsters were treated for their injuries.

Now there is a way to help these and other children through the Become Santa scheme, proudly backed by the Herald.

It is run by the charity Aid for Ukraine, which operates out of Stratford and Leamington and has strong links to nuns in Ukraine.

The sisters from the Congregation of St Joseph have thrown open their doors to children and their families seeking shelter from the war, which has been raging since February.

The nuns have chosen children in their care most badly affected by the conflict and shared online what they would like for Christmas.

Bohdan Saveliev. (60857307)

A resident is asked to buy a present for one of the children, details of what to buy can be found via the link below, and then take it to one of the drop-off points in Stratford, Banbury, Leamington.

It will be collected from there and delivered to the nuns, who will make sure every child they care for has a present to open when Christmas comes.

The charity’s supporters include Polish Centre secretary Dawid Kozlowski, Martyn Edwards of Stratford Fishing and Outdoors and Ukrainian businessman Alexander Pochkun, who has close ties to Stratford.

Once gifts have been opened, the nuns and children will make ‘thank you’ cards, which will be sent back to Stratford and other South Warwickshire residents.

Anhelina Savelyeva. (60857303)

One of the drop-off points is Stratford Fishing and Outdoors on Timothy’s Bridge Road.

Mr Kozlowski said: “In a very short period of time these children have lost everything they had – including their family and home. They don’t ask for much.

“We know we can never replace the families they have lost but we will try our best to make this Christmas better.”

For more information about how to donate a Christmas present for the appeal, go to www.belveder.co.uk.