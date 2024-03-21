A BODY has been found by police officers searching for a Stratford man who had gone missing from Honeybourne on Sunday.

West Mercia Police put out an urgent appeal to find 23-year-old after he was reported missing on Sunday, with officers saying they were “very concerned for his welfare”.

On Monday they announced that a body had been found, though no formal identification had taken place.

Joe Phipps

Officers confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Phipps, who came from Stratford, was an amateur boxer, with a young son. He was also a stepfather.

Worcestershire Coroner’s Court opened and adjourned an inquest on Thursday morning (21st March) into the death Mr Phipps.

The inquest has been adjourned until October 14.