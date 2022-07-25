Missile destroys ambulance donated to Ukraine by Warwickshire charity

A RUSSIAN missile has destroyed the first ambulance donated to Ukraine by Warwickshire’s Ambulance Aid charity.

The attack, in the early hours of Thursday (21st July) morning, flattened a building in Slovyansk, north of Mariupol, where the vehicle was parked, causing devastation.

The destroyed ambulance (58189901)

The Herald reported in March that two friends had bought two former NHS ambulances, filled them with medical supplies, and delivered them to Poland so they could taken to Ukraine to help provide care for people whose lives have been devastated by the war.

Alf Rajkowski, a retired property developer from Hampton Lucy, along with Mark Pritchard-Jeffs, working with other volunteers and Medical Aid Ukraine, have since sent another three ambulances and an SUV to the war-torn country.

Despite the destruction of the vehicle, Ambulance Aid has vowed to continue sending help to Ukraine and is preparing another two vehicles for delivery at the end of the month.

The destroyed ambulance had been used on the frontline to evacuate the injured every morning after the 6am curfew was lifted.

The destroyed ambulance (58189903)

Claudine Pearson, volunteer director at Ambulance Aid, said: “This is a stark reminder of the reality on the ground in Ukraine.

“We are deeply relieved there were no casualties; the one person inside at the time of the attack, escaped with only concussion.

“We are on standby to deliver two ambulances to hospitals most in need, in partnership with Medical Aid Ukraine.

The destroyed ambulance (58189899)

“Donations are urgently needed to help fund our next delivery which leave at the end of the month – unexpected extra mechanical costs are putting a strain on finances.

“Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ambulance-aid-ukraine.”

Dr Tania Hebert, co-ordinator of Medical Aid Ukraine – West Midlands, was born to Ukrainian parents and brought up in the country until she was four.

Now a GP in Coventry, she said: “The raw physical pain of witnessing the destruction of my beloved Ukraine must usually stay hidden, so I can continue to function, continue to work, and continue to organise medical relief.

“But there are moments when reality makes it impossible to hide. One was receiving the message this morning, while watching my four-year-old son open his birthday presents, that our first ambulance, had been destroyed in yet another bombing of a hospital overnight.

It's left me heartbroken.

“This ambulance was a symbol of hope, our first ever mission.

“We will not give up; we will send more medical aid and vehicles. There is no other way.”

If you are a health care provider in Warwickshire and would like to donate medical supplies, email Tania Hébert at medicalaidukraine.westmidlands@gmail.com.