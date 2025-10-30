THE leadership of the county council has been accused of trying to take children back to the Victorian era with its call to extend the distances they could walk to and from school before qualifying for free transport.

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson was quick to respond to Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr George Finch (Reform, Bedworth Central) after he wrote to her on Monday highlighting how changing the guidelines could mean big savings in the cost.

But she was quick to condemn a suggestion which had alarmed parents.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) she shared a copy of Cllr Finch’s letter and said: “So you're asking for powers to make kids walk five miles to school as we head into winter?

“This week we’ve seen a Reform MP make blatantly racist comments, now we’ve got a Reform council taking our children back to the Victorian era.”

Her robust response to Cllr Finch was quickly picked up by the BBC and others echoing concerns seen in the Stratford area from people ‘concerned’ about the idea of making children as young as eight, walk five miles to school.

Cllr Finch’s letter was asking to raise the distance youngsters must walk to be eligible for free home to school transport, provided through the county council.

At the moment, children aged eight and over are expected to walk three miles each way to qualify, while for under-eights, it’s two miles each way.

But Cllr Finch asked the Education Secretary for permission to change the statutory walking distance stated in Department for Education guidelines.

He wants children eight years old and over to trudge five miles each way, as a way of saving cash for the county.

Cllr Finch said WCC transports more than 10,000 pupils to its ‘education settings’ and that the budget for this service has ballooned from £17.9m in 2018/209 to £50m this financial year.

And he warned these costs are likely to jump to £80m during the next five years.

As the Herald reported last week, WCC is currently reviewing its home to school transport policy, in moves that could potentially affect 1,000 children across the county.

The change is likely to see more stringent assessments on walking routes currently deemed unsafe, with a lack of street lighting no longer automatically triggering eligibility for transport or funding.

Cllr Finch was quick to identify this area as an opportunity to slash spend.

He wrote: “…by increasing the statutory distance by 1 mile we could reduce our eligible cohort by 8% and if it was increased by 2 miles the reduction would be by approximately 16%.”

But parents reacted angrily pointing out in rural Stratford, routes to school often have no pavement or safe area for pedestrians and it might expose young children to danger if they are forced to cross busy roads.

Jane Whitehurst, who lives in Claverdon, and whose son attends Alcester Grammar, slammed it as an “absolutely crazy idea” and “very discriminatory to girls.”

She said: What is the walking speed of an eight-year-old small girl – two-thirds-of-a-mile-an-hour tops.

“Girls would be severely disadvantaged, compared to stronger and taller boys, and spend a disproportionate amount of time walking, compared to the five hours in school.

“It’s just a money-saving exercise to cut down in council costs with no regard to wellbeing or safety.

“Kids who have to spend that amount of time walking will have no time and no energy to do all the homework they have each day.”

Another Claverdon resident, a grandparent who asked not to be named, told the Herald: “I am truly concerned.

“Is it safe to ask a child of just eight plus to walk miles to, and five miles back from, school, given the dangers posed nowadays to children unattended?

“This would be extremely unsafe in any rural area with no pavements on narrow, windy lanes or lighting for the times of year when it would be dark.

“Also, potentially having to cross major A-roads at inappropriate, dangerous places with no crossings provided.

“The time it would take also would make an extremely long day.

“Taking part in any after school clubs would probably not be possible.

“If they get soaked, will there be a drying/changing facility, and what if it snows?

“Even with the current six miles, there is no safe route in our area.

“In short, not a sound proposal and potentially lethal.”

Opposition parties also rounded on Cllr Finch, who became council leader in July, saying changing the rules on home to school transport will “put children in danger”.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, Leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition at the County Council said parents and carers will be “horrified by the dangerous prospect of their children having to walk such huge distances to and from school each day”.

He added: 'In many parts of Warwickshire the routes to school do not have a lit pavement over the distances proposed and, if our children and grandchildren have to carry school bags, sports kit and musical instruments over the proposed distances, they're much more likely to arrive at school too tired to learn.”

Cllr Roodhouse slammed Reform councillors as being ‘out of touch with the reality of family life’.

This follows his attacks earlier this year, when he criticised Reform’s “simple messages to the electorate” during their campaign to be elected, despite having “very little understanding or experience of local government”.

Cllr Keith Kondakor (Green, Weddington) claimed 19-year-old Cllr Finch “really does not understand people who do not have cars or are not rich enough to get Uber everywhere”.

Research, such as the Local Government Association’s The Future of Home to School Transport report, published this summer, also highlights the worry that if home to school buses are cut, it will inevitably result in thousands more car journeys to and from schools.

A single school bus can take 40-60 students off the road, while one car takes only 1-2 students.

It also adds to congestion on the roads and directly flouts central and local government aims of reaching net zero targets.

The public consultation is scheduled to start next month.



