Coin collectors will be hoping the force will be with them as they attempt to get their hands on a new range of Star Wars coins and exclusive bullion bars.

The Millennium Falcon has landed on an official UK 50p coin as the The Royal Mint unveils a range of collectables in time for Star Wars Day on May 4.

The collection is being released in time for Star Wars Day on May 4. Image: The Royal Mint.

The coin series is dedicated to iconic vehicles from the franchise with the TIE Fighter, X-Wing and Death Star II all to follow the Millennium Falcon later this year.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the Star Wars franchise’s numismatic return with a series of coins dedicated to its iconic vehicles.

“We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars’ thriving fan base.”

The new 50p coin. Image: The Royal Mint.

Ahead of Star Wars Day, film fans and collectors will also be able get their hands on The Royal Mint’s first bullion bars inspired by the Star Wars galaxy.

The two-part series of minted investment bullion-bars feature comic-style illustrations and are available in fine gold and silver.

The first design features three legendary forces of good – Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at The Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint’s launch of the Star Wars bullion bars is particularly exciting as iconic characters of the Skywalker Saga have inspired designs that feature on bullion bars for the very first time.

“The perfect investment for fans of the Star Wars franchise, this unique collection of minted bullion bars provides the ideal avenue for fans to both admire and invest in this iconic brand.”

Fans need to register interest for the bars. Image: The Royal Mint.

The bullion bars are being made in 1oz Gold, 1oz Silver and 10oz Silver and fans can register their interest here.

The Millennium Falcon 50p coin is available to buy from March 18.