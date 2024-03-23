Home   News   Article

Warwickshire property of the week - mill which once housed prisoners of war on the market for £1.95m

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 14:00, 23 March 2024

A CONVERTED mill in Rowington that once housed prisoners of war is on the market for just under £2m.

The Mill, known as ‘Bouncing Bess’, was built in 1780.

A century later after lightning struck its sails, it became powered via a steam engine and finally ceased operations in 1918.

During the First World War, it was used as a dormitory for prisoners of war and was first converted into housing in the 1970s.

The Mill, which still has its original tower complete with mill workings and a giant cog wheel, has circular tower extensions.

Living space includes a kitchen/breakfast room, formal dining room, drawing room and four bedrooms.

Surrounded by landscaped gardens, the property has a wraparound sun terrace.

Other features include electric gates, detached garage with first-floor workshop and paddock land.

The Mill is on the market for £1.95m with estate agents Hamptons.

