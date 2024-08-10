A MILKMAN has accused a rival dairy of using “underhand” tactics to cream-off his customers.

Paul Kings, who built his KS Deliveries milk round in Alcester from scratch, has gone into battle after finding milk from another company on his customers’ doorsteps.

And he says reps from national giant Hanover Dairies are telling residents that he’s quitting and they’re taking over his round, to persuade people to switch.