Mike aims to put an end to botched DIY in Stratford

BOTCHED home improvements could be a thing of the past, thanks to a new DIY school in Stratford.

Dad-of-two and founder Mike Lok says with the right training, anyone can learn how to fix things.

His two-day courses, covering basic plumbing, woodwork, painting and decorating, are run from a workshop in Mike’s converted garage near Shottery.

Classes, limited to four, give an introduction to DIY using a mix of theory, hands-on, practical and demonstrations.

Mike, who moved to Stratford from London 18 months ago, was in a corporate career as a digital journalist for many years.

Mike Lok has started his DIY school in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

But since being made redundant five years ago aged 49, he’s followed his passions – DIY, cooking and teaching.

As well as running his own handyman business ‘Mr Useful’ and making bespoke drinks bars and upcycling furniture, he also manages a community kitchen in Stratford and teaches cookery at The Dough House in Ely Street.

He trained professionally in electrics, plumbing and painting with Able Skills, the Building Training Centre, the Paint Technology Academy and the Dulux Academy.

He said: “I love DIY and enjoy going out and about and using my skills but I also love working with people and particularly like teaching.

“When I was working as a handyman, I was often called in to fix a DIY attempt gone wrong, or to put right a job another tradesperson had made a mess of, or left unfinished.

“I saw people who’d been ripped off or left with a project half-done and I started thinking about how I could get people interested in DIY.”

Since launching his DIY school, LearnDIY.co.uk last week, he’s already had several bookings and many enquiries.

Although the minimum age is 16, one mum and her 14-year-old have booked to do the training sessions together.

As well as those who are keen to learn home improvement skills, Mike’s also been approached by other mums whose teenagers are considering a career in the trades and want to try it as a tester.

He added: “Nobody is going to be a pro after two days, but I want them to come out of my course thinking, ‘I loved that and I feel empowered now’.

“I’ve distilled all my knowledge and experience into nuggets that they can learn from.

“Most people are curious and keen to learn new skills and save money.

“But that’s not the main thing – it’s the sense of achievement that people really love.”

Each class has a maximum of four students and the two-day course, which runs from 9.30am to 4.30pm, costs £325 with a 10 per cent discount on group bookings.