Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford midwife continues fight for better baby loss care

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:00, 02 March 2024

THE deep distress caused by the loss of a baby before 24 weeks has been formally recognised by the Government who have pledged to give greater support families during early or late miscarriage.

Last Thursday (22nd February) a voluntary scheme for baby loss certificates was launched to acknowledge the trauma pregnancy loss causes.

Samantha Collinge.
Samantha Collinge.

The introduction of a national certificate of baby loss was a recommendation from Government’s Independent Pregnancy Loss Review which was published in July last year and was jointly led and authored by Stratford midwife Samantha Collinge and Zoe Clark-Coates MBE the CEO of The Mariposa Trust /Saying Goodbye charity

Health Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE