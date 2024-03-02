THE deep distress caused by the loss of a baby before 24 weeks has been formally recognised by the Government who have pledged to give greater support families during early or late miscarriage.

Last Thursday (22nd February) a voluntary scheme for baby loss certificates was launched to acknowledge the trauma pregnancy loss causes.

Samantha Collinge.

The introduction of a national certificate of baby loss was a recommendation from Government’s Independent Pregnancy Loss Review which was published in July last year and was jointly led and authored by Stratford midwife Samantha Collinge and Zoe Clark-Coates MBE the CEO of The Mariposa Trust /Saying Goodbye charity