Celebrity chef Glynn Purnell is bringing his Michelin-star magic to Henley by opening a pub restaurant in the High Street.

The Saturday Kitchen star is busily refurbishing the 200-year-old building that hosted The Butchers Social pub.

When it reopens as The Mount, it will offer a ‘new and exciting eating & drinking experience’ according to the website.

It will be the Michelin-starred maestro’s first eaterie outside Birmingham city centre, where he owns fine-dining restaurant Purnell’s.

Purnell told restaurant trade magazine The Staff Canteen that The Mount will serve ‘solid pub food with a twist’.

The bearded Solihull-born chef started his career as an apprentice at the Metropole Hotel in Birmingham.

After moving to Simpsons as chef de partie, he worked his way up to sous chef and the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star

He has trained with top chefs Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi and won a number of awards.

Glynn owns Purnell’s restaurant in Birmingham which opened in July 2007 and was awarded a Michelin star two years later.

He has become a familiar face to millions through his regular appearances on the BBC TV series The Saturday Kitchen plus many other popular shows such as Great British Menu, The Great British Food Revival, The Secret Chef and My Kitchen Rules UK.

No launch date has been announced for The Mount, but it is thought to be in April.