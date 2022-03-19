We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

ONE of the most common questions I get asked by people when they find out I’m a chef is: “Is it really shouty and angry in the kitchen”? Or: “Are you like Gordon Ramsay is on Hell’s Kitchen?”

Salt owner Paul Foster in his new cookery school at the Church Street restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson S11/1/21/0812. (55548075)

Whilst in my younger years as a head chef I was guilty of a few outbursts and inappropriate spicy words, it’s not a management style I subscribe to. In fact, one of the best compliments we hear at Salt now is when our guests say how calm, organised and quiet the kitchen was during service, and they didn’t hear any raised voices or shouting.

We have an open kitchen, prime place in the dining room, and there is no way we could get away with acting in such a manner.

I started in kitchens in the late ‘90s, when the alpha male bully boy chef was still commonplace. It horrifies me now thinking back to all the things I endured, witnessed and accepted as the norm. The culture was so poisonous in some high-end establishments that it was engrained into the roots.

As young cooks that put talented head chefs up on a pedestal, we were always made to feel like it was our fault and that we deserved the punishment.

Hiding the mental torture was easy for me, something I had learnt to do and it became second nature. My mum would ask why I wasn’t myself. I could see she was concerned but it was easy for me to pass it off as being tired from working nearly 100 hours per week. Hiding the bruises wasn’t a problem either, the bullies made that easy. They knew never to hit too hard, or would aim for the places covered by clothes, little kicks in the ankles or digs in the ribs. These moves were designed to speed you up, it worked as we were driven by fear.

Sometimes the physical went further, red hot grill trays with searing animal fat flew across the kitchen. Talented young chefs would show visible burns like war wounds, senior chefs dismissed it as part of the job, but we were only cooking food for rich people, not saving the world. No one has ever heard of a top surgeon cutting a young student for passing the wrong scalpel.

I was a mess, I lost weight, lost my personality and I blamed myself for failing. I thought I wasn’t good enough and needed to leave the trade. Through the support of friends and family I managed to escape these volatile kitchens. I found good places to work with healthy cultures and supportive bosses, this helped me to re-build myself and my career. I realised I was talented and found my love for food and the hospitality industry again.

I look back on that time in my life and I am thankful that I found another route, I don’t hate or hold any bad feeling towards the bullies that broke me. I see some of them now at events and they generally don’t remember me – it shows it wasn’t personal, more that they were not good people generally and were a product of their environment. I hope that they got the help they needed to change and be better. I’m also thankful I didn’t end up like them and took the conscious decision to take a better path.

Positively, the hospitality industry is in a much better place than when I started cooking. While it’s still a tough job with long days, the hours, pay, culture and opportunities are so much better. I’m sure there are still a few bad apples out there, but they are few and far between. Michelin-star restaurants are in the top one per cent in the country and the best places to learn your craft.

Now there is so much choice for chefs with such a diverse range of high standard restaurants in the UK to choose from, the future of this industry is in great hands and moving in the right direction.

Lamb sausages Photo: Salt/Paul Foster (55548060)

Recipe

Lamb sausages in tomato sauce with bacon sauerkraut

As spring isn’t quite here yet, this simple tasty casserole will keep you warm.

Ingredients

12 lamb sausages

500g of passata

Sunflower oil, for frying

2 sprigs of rosemary, leaves picked and finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

250ml of white wine

Salt

400g of sauerkraut (from jar)

8 smoked streaky bacon slices, finely chopped

50g of unsalted butter

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 chicken stock cube

Method