On Saturday energy bills will be going up for most households.

Despite the government's planned price freeze and the £400 energy discount to help households get through winter, the price that most of us pay for gas and electricity will most likely rise from this weekend.

For those not on smart meters, energy companies rely on regular meter readings from households in order to work out the cost of bills. Without them - usage amounts have to be estimated which can leave people paying more or less than they should be.

September 30 is being dubbed National Meter Reading Day. Image: iStock.

To avoid any confusion about the amount of energy you and your family are using either before or after prices rise - energy experts are urging households to take meter readings on Friday (September 30), a day being dubbed National Meter Reading Day, and here's why.

Why are meter readings important?

Around 80% to 85% of people are currently on a standard variable tariff which means the price they pay for each unit of gas and electricity has been able to fluctuate. With prices rising by around a quarter from October 1, it's a good idea to confirm with your supplier what you've been using as the prices switch.

While you will still get the £400 energy bills discount over the winter - being broken down into six monthly instalments between October and March for every domestic customer - if you're clear with your energy company about what your home has been using you're safe in the knowledge your bills will be accurate.

While, as website Money Saving Expert points out, there can be winners and losers when it comes to feeding-back specific usage readings - with the current cost of living crisis no home wants to open themselves up to unexpected sums they've not properly budgeted for.

How much you pay for energy depends on the number of units you're using. Image: iStock.

What about homes with smart meters?

Households with a fitted smart meter do not need to worry about taking meter readings as information is being regularly fed back to your supplier via the device.

Your bill or energy statement should confirm that meter readings are being regularly sent through, but if you're in any doubt whatsoever, taking a photo of your gas and electric meters on or around October 1 would act as an insurance policy until you can confirm with your supplier.

Homes with a smart meter won't need to take a reading id data is being sent back to suppliers

Does the reading have to be done Friday?

The last time that bills increased as a result of a change to the energy price cap - back in April this year - energy websites reported crashes and outages as people rushed to submit their meter readings on the last day of the old rates.

While it's a good idea to have an accurate record of how much gas and electricity your using at home at around the time the prices are switching, it won't matter if your meter readings are submitted ahead of Friday.

Most firms at around this time will try and flexible and are likely to also let you feed it in, backdated, a few days later should demand for websites be high. Albeit some energy firms may ask you to do this over the phone if you're some days past the deadline rather than being able to enter the all important numbers online.

How you feed back your readings will depend on your supplier's rules. Image: iStock.

How do you send a meter reading?

How you submit your meter reading will depend very much on your supplier.

Some can be entered via your company's app or through your online account, other firms have dedicated whatsapp or text lines where you can send in your latest usage figures. Others may require you to contact them by phone, but sometimes this can be through automated lines so that you don't have to join long queues to speak to call centre operators.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is to freeze energy bills at less than the predicted rise, with government borrowing making up the shortfall. Image: PA.

What will I pay for gas and electric after October 1?

After months of warnings and announcements about extra government help households are bracing themselves for the impact of higher energy bills from next month - but the amount each home will pay after October will still differ depending on how much gas and electricity is being used.

Since Liz Truss announced government plans to freeze energy bills - much has been said about a £2,500 average bill figure.

Any cap referred to when talking about energy bills means that the cost per unit of energy is being frozen, which has been set at 10.30p per kWh for gas and 34.00p per kWh for electricity, while bill payers will also have to factor in standing charges that can differ depending on where you live.

The £2,500 being used as an example in recent weeks is based on an average family, living in an average-sized home, using an average of 12,000 kWh a year from October. If you use more than this your home will pay more this winter, if of course you use less, your bills are unlikely to be this high.

Most energy companies are also in the process of establishing how they apply the £400 energy bills discount - which it is worth remembering - will run out in April after six monthly credits are applied to statements.