MET OFFICE WEATHER WARNING SAYS EXPECT STRONG WINDS IN STRATFORD

Residents of Stratford district should expect strong winds and potentially snow on Saturday (27th November) according to the met office.

The weather warnings across the UK (53351137)

The national weather service today (26th November) issued two yellow weather warnings relating to wind and snow in Warwickshire, as Storm Arwen brings damage and disruption to other parts of the country.

The met office issued a yellow wind warning for Warwickshire, and their forecast predicts wind speeds of up to 24mph and temperatures of 3.C ‘feeling like’ -3.C.

They have warned residents to expect the following:

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Some damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Some roads and bridges may close.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

They advise residents to prepare by securing loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture and anything that could be blown into windows and break them, to close and securely fasten doors and windows, and to close and secure loft trapdoors, particularly if their roof pitch is less than 30 degrees.

During the storm they advise that residents stay indoors as much as possible, not to go outside to repair damage while the storm is ongoing, and to only drive unless their journey is absolutely necessary.

The yellow weather warning for snow on Saturday (27th November) read: “Whilst most areas will see spells of rain there is a small chance of this turning to snow on Saturday morning leading to some disruption.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

The met office’s forecast for Stratford on Sunday expects similar temperatures of between 0 and 3.C but much milder winds of 7 to 12mph.

For more information on Stratford’s weather forecast for the weekend visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/forecast/gcqbcjjhu#?date=2021-11-27