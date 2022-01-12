Drivers are being warned to prepare for freezing fog and icy temperatures - with an extended cold snap set to send temperatures in Warwickshire plummeting this weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather alert for central and southern England with overnight temperatures also expected to drop to -4C in some rural areas.

The freezing conditions and 'prolonged periods of fog' are expected to begin on Thursday night from 6pm, which has the potential to make travel and road conditions difficult.

The Met Office is forecasting freezing fog for parts of England this weekend

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office for dense fog is currently in place for some central areas - but forecasters expect the icy weather and lower temperatures to spread further in the next few days.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: "Temperatures in central and southern England are expected to trend downwards from Thursday, with overnight minimum temperatures possibly getting to -4 °C in some rural areas, but widespread below-freezing conditions elsewhere overnight in the following days.

"This will result in some harsh frosts and possible freezing fog in some places.

A warning for icy weather and freezing fog stretches from Thursday until Monday (January 17)

"Temperatures will stay subdued through the next few days from Thursday in the alerted areas, with highs likely to remain in the mid-to-low single figures through the weekend, especially in places where any fog or low cloud lingers throughout the day."

With a cold weather warning in place, health officials are asking households to look out for neighbours or family members most at risk of problems posed by the cold weather, such as those who are frail or unwell,while anyone who is older or has reduced mobility is being reminded to wear shoes with a good grip if they must go outside during the worst of the weather as pavements and surfaces are likely to be treacherous.