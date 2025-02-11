A MESSAGE in a bottle that lay hidden for half a century has brought tears to the eyes of a Lower Quinton family.

When Aaron Savage was renovating his house in Birmingham Road, Stratford, he uncovered the glass bottle hidden behind the 1970s gas fireplace.

Tucked inside was a bill with a jokey hand-written message on the back which read: “On this day 22nd May 1973, I Reg Chamberlain, Les Sheppard carried out major alternations to this property in Birmingham Road.

“Didn’t we like our drink, beer 13p a pint, fags 26p per 20.”

The invoice headed Scott & Co builders, plumbers and decorators merchants, was dated 28th April 1973 and notes the firm’s address as 16 & 38 Henley Street.

It also names the company’s partners as KE Sturch, M Scott Sturch, J Sturch and M Tidmarsh.

Underneath, the list of work carried out includes wallpapering and painting, totting up to a grand total of £14.09.

Les and Elsie Sheppard on their wedding day

Mr Savage put out an appeal hoping to find anyone who remembered the builders and joked could they let him know where he could find a few of those 13p pints they mentioned?

After a bit of sleuthing, the Herald can confirm Les Sheppard was a painter, decorator and carpenter who died 18 years ago.

The 13p pint was probably supped at the Windmill pub in Stratford, although Les’s local was the Gay Dog in Lower Quinton.

As for Les – his story is one of resilience and courage.

Aged 18 he was sent to the Cameronians Scottish Regiment and during the Second World War he and his comrades were sent to Sicily, to Rome and later to Egypt where he caught malaria and was hospitalised.

After a short recovery at home, he returned to the frontline to fight in France and Belgium where, after becoming separated from his unit, he was forced into hiding for three months with a Belgian family who risked everything to shelter him.

He stayed in touch with them for the rest of his life, grateful for the kindness and bravery that saved him.

Les Sheppard and Lydia Stowe in the Pram race

Eventually, he rejoined his regiment and carried on to Berlin, before returning home in 1945 at the ripe old age of 23.

Back in Lower Quinton, he married Elsie and they lived in one of the first council houses in the village, which they later bought.

Elsie became head of the Women’s Institute and Les was known for his charity fundraising antics, including the pram race.

His daughter Marilyn Herdman, who lives in Stratford, said seeing the note was “a nice surprise”.

She recalled her dad often left messages, sometimes just a simple “Les Sheppard was here“’” and the date scrawled on the wall and would wallpaper over them. She said: “He was quite a character.”

Les’s granddaughter, Lyndsey Herdman, said seeing his note “brought a tear” to her eye.

She said: “He would always do things like this. He was such a lovely man – the whole village knew him.”

And grandson Iain Herdman told how his grandpa “was the nicest, most fun person you could ever meet”.

Les’s granddaughter Joanna Arevalo, who lives in Les and Elsie’s old house, described him as a man of “warmth and wit”.

She said: “In their signature cheeky style, he and Reg jotted down the price of a pint and a pack of cigarettes at the time.

“When we found out, I laughed and I cried, and all the memories came flooding back.

“That message in a bottle was more than just a note – it was a reminder of who he was – a man of humour, of kindness, of strength.

“Now, all these years later, he’s still making us laugh, bringing us together and reminding us that some legacies never fade.”