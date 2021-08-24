A management shake-up at Stratford and Warwick district councils has edged the organisations toward a merger.

Stratford District Council’s chief executive David Buckland now heads up the 16-strong senior management team alongside his Warwick counterpart Chris Elliot.

A spokesperson for SDC said: “We have been able to save around £200,000 between the two councils by bringing the management teams together in August, we expect that this will increase to more than £500,000 over the next couple of years. The new structure enables heads of service to concentrate more on specific areas than was possible when operating in isolation.”

The councils also confirmed there had been no redundancies.

A public consultation on the merger, a money saving initiative which could create a South Warwickshire council with a new headquarters, is expected to be launched the week beginning 6th September and will be completed before Christmas in order to work toward a proposed full merger by April 2024.

However doubts have already been cast about how achievable that is. Voicing his concerns in June, Cllr Andy Crump, the Conservative member for Southam South, said: “I have some concerns as to whether we have the capacity to manage this as well as our other projects, particularly in this shortened timescale.”

The merger plans have to go before government for approval. Mr Buckland explained that there are three criteria that any proposition for a merger would need to satisfy.

He said: “The first is evidence that the merger would improve local government in the place.

“The second is that there is evidence that the proposal commands a good deal of local support – that is public support, but also other public sector bodies within the locality, so town and parish councils, the county council, police and crime commissioner and the heath authority would all be consulted.

“The third criteria is that the area, in view of the secretary of state, is a credible geography which consists of two or more local authority areas which are adjacent and in a county council boundary.”

Stratford District Council added it would release details of the public consultation in the coming weeks.