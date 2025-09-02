Meon Vale triathlete scoops gold and bronze medals at World Transplant Games

A TRIATHLETE and cyclist scooped gold and bronze medals in an international sporting event.

Mike Grisenthwaite, who lives in Meon Vale, represented Great Britain last week in the World Transplant Games, held in Dresden.

Mike proved to be the best in the world by winning gold in the sprint triathlon in his age group, 60-69.

He also scored a bronze in the 10km cycling time trial.

Mike is the chief executive of Stratford-based national charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer, which he founded in 2005 after his own five-year battle with blood cancer, and also runs The Charity Bike Shop on Masons Road.

In June, CFC celebrated giving away its 10,000th new bike to children with cancer and their families.

Mike Grisenthwaite, centre, on the podium with his gold medal in Dresden at the 2025 World Transplant Games.

CFC allows children and young people living with cancer to regain their physical fitness and mental wellness by providing new bikes, adapted trikes, tandems and vital support through their treatment and recovery.

The World Transplant Games are open to those who’ve had organ, stem cells or bone marrow transplants and bring together 3,000 athletes, their families, donors and supporters from all over the world.

The father-of-two, who captained Team GB’s triathlon team said: “Super proud to be team captain of the GB triathlon team at the World Transplant Games, this last week in Dresden.

“What a day we had on race day, everyone, individuals and team relays brought home a medal, and a gold for myself.

“Flying the flag for all the right reasons.”