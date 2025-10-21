A MEON VALE mum of three who has a life-threatening kidney disease is getting a boost to her search for a donor thanks to a close friend.

Amber Simmonds was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an illness that causes cysts and balloons of fluid to form in the kidneys, when she was 13. The disease is hereditary; Amber watched her mother battle it and her children – eight-year-old twins Jacob and Reuben and six-year-old Pippa – have now inherited it.

The renewed drive to find a donor has been helped by Amber’s friend Katrina Stewart. To raise awareness of the disease and money for both Amber’s family and charity Kidney Care UK, Katrina is to cut her hair short.

Katrina and Amber, who are 39 and 30, have known each other for 14 years, but have become closer friends in the last two-and-a-half years. Katrina and Chris, Amber’s husband, work together at the RSC.

“I just decided that now it would be a good time to rustle up a bit more information and awareness of the disease and Amber’s situation,” said Katrina. “I had a thought about how I could help and I’ve got long hair so I thought I could do something like this.

Amber Simmonds (left) with close friend Katrina Stewart

“People know me for having long hair. I chatted to a few people and they were surprised I wanted to cut it. At the end of the day, my hair isn’t attached to me and I don’t need it to live.

“I spoke to Amber and confirmed that this is something that might work. It’s not actually about me cutting my hair, it’s about getting information about PKD out there, but also raising awareness of the search for a donor.

“I’ve been amazed at how far the effort has gone through people sharing it. It just shows the power of social media, it can be a good thing sometimes.”

In the first 48 hours of a fund-raiser being live, over £1,300 was raised, a total which is now over £1,500. Thirty per cent of whatever is raised will go to the charity, with the rest going to the Simmonds family.

Katrina is going to send her hair to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that creates wigs for young people who have experienced hair loss.

“I can’t thank Katrina enough,” Amber said. “It is a huge help, especially in today’s climate and everything going on. I’m just blown away by the support from everybody and the love that Katrina has shown my family and wanting to do this for us, it’s just lovely.”

“My children have been so strong, they’ve been amazing. My daughter helps me get on dialysis, which is sweet. The kids have asked questions about the machine and my health.

“We’re not scared to talk to them about it. They know that we’re there if they have any questions, which is exactly what I want as a parent. I don’t want them ever scared or worried about coming to speak to us.

“Also, my husband is my rock. He comes home, helps out with the children and helps me get set up on dialysis.

“I also want to take a moment to shout out to the Royal Shakespeare Company, especially the props department and the workshops just for their continued support with me being sick.”

Katrina Stewart and her long hair that will face the chop for charity later this month

Amber also provided an update on the search for a kidney donor, saying that she is still waiting.

At the end of the month a paired kidney exchange will take place. This is when someone in need of a kidney and their potential donor can ‘swap’ kidneys with another pair of donors with the aim that patients will receive a more compatible kidney.

“With PKD, your kidneys can grow in size and it decreases the function of your kidneys until, unfortunately, you go into kidney failure, which is where I’m at now.

“The sheer size of my kidneys has affected me. I was on oxycodone most days until February this year where I had my left kidney removed. It was 27.5 centimetres long and 6.5 pounds in weight.”

The average weight of a human kidney is around five ounces.

“I’m much better now and not in anywhere near as much pain as I was after having the kidney removed,” said Amber. “The other kidney is still functioning a little bit, which is helping.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://shorturl.at/PwoND



