Police have released CCTV photographs of seven men they would like to speak to in connection to violent disorder that broke out in King Coughton last month.

Warwickshire Police were called to the large-scale disorder at the Moat House Inn, at 11.36pm on 28th January where two men were injured.

Detectives have been looking at CCTV and there are several people they want to identify who might be able to help with their enquiries.

Warwickshire Police is now asking the public to help identify the men.

Police are encouraging anyone who recognises the men to contact police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 384 of 28 January 2023.

People can also make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Man 1 (62466514)

Man two. (62466662)

Man three. (62466664)

Man four. (62466669)

Man five. (62466672)

Man six. (62466674)