Men from Warwickshire village bare all for the sake of Yellow Wellies

A CHEEKY calendar will lay bare a farming community, while raising cash for charity.

As many as 30 men living in and around Newbold-on-Stour have volunteered to be photographed in the buff for the calendar, which will go on sale later this year.

Retired midwife-turned-counsellor Ann Harkin, who lives in the village, came up with the idea and roped-in friend Carley Savage, who’s taking the photographs, and Debbie Hill, who runs the village pub, the White Hart, where most of the photo shoots are taking place.

Male models include Ann’s husband John Harkin, 62, who’s the bar manager at the White Hart, and Carley’s husband Stephen.

Others stripping off for charity include the pub’s ‘Tuesday night boys’ club’, the dominoes team and the ‘chicken men’ who keep rescued chickens on their allotments to supply eggs to villagers.

John Harkin behind the bar of the White Hart in Newbold-on-Stour.

It’s hoped the Young Farmers and local rugby club will also pose for group photos – when the weather warms up a bit.

The project has already attracted quite a lot of support including from most of the main farming families in the area including the Heaths, Spencers and Hawkins.

Barry the Butcher is one of the sponsors and manager Tony has agreed to pose for a shoot.

Other backers include the NFU and the Ettington Park Hotel.

Ann, 58, who’s lived in the village for seven years, said: “It was an idea we came up with one afternoon in the pub and since then, it’s really grown legs.

“We have countless blokes coming forward to be models, we’re going to have to look at doing montages.”

Ann and Carley are still keen to hear from individuals, companies or organisations who’d like to sponsor a month on the calendar.

All money raised goes to the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as ‘Yellow Wellies’, a charity set up by rural insurer NFU Mutual to raise awareness of, and challenge attitudes to farm safety and poor mental health in the industry.

It points out that farmers work long hours, often in isolation, and under major financial pressure, after having taken on debt to buy land and equipment.

Farmers are also at the mercy of unpredictable events such as weather, natural disasters and trade disputes and suicide rates are high.

Yellow Wellies’ research shows 95 per cent of farmers under 40 believe mental health is the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

Ann added: “We are a very tight-knit community here and the White Hart isn’t just our local pub, it’s the hub. It’s where farmers, who are working morning, noon and night in all weathers to feed and clothe us all, go to unwind at the end of the day. There’s often only time for them to drop in for a quick bite to eat before they’ve got to get back to work.

“We see this calendar as a fantastic opportunity to give back to the people who provide our food and clothing and fight for our rural traditions.”

