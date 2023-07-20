Two men, aged 31 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following an incident in Stratford.

Police received a report that two men had been caught on CCTV exposing themselves in Bridge Street.

The incident happened at around 5.35pm on Tuesday.

Warwickshire Police

The men have been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. The 31-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft after a toy was stolen from a shop in Rother Street – believed to be Stormsy the Stormtrooper, whose theft was previously reported in the Herald.

It is understood the men are regular ‘street drinkers’.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report quoting the incident number 288 of 18 July 2023.

Alternatively, information can provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.