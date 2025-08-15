Memories of VJ Day 1945 - Warwickshire man’s street party photo colourised for anniversary

MEMORIES of VJ Day - 15th August, 1945 - are being shared up and down the country by veterans, workers and the children who grew up during the conflict.

To mark the 80th anniversary, MyHeritage has shared a collection of historical photographs capturing the celebrations of VJ Day and VE Day.

Using digital photo tools, some of these images have been carefully colorised and even animated, including one belonging to Sam Oakden, from Warwickshire.

His photo was taken on Strand Hill in Dawlish, Devon, during a VJ Day street party.

He said: “It features my aunt Grace Combstock - who lived at No. 5 with her husband Cyril - along with my grandmother Mary Rowsby, my dad Chris Rowsby, and many of the neighbours.

“My grandmother Mary is in the back row, to the right of the flag, wearing a hat. During the war, she lived in Exeter with my grandfather Sidney Rowsby and their son Chris, who had been born in Dawlish in 1938. In the photo, Chris is seated in front of Mary.

“Standing next to Mary is her sister, Grace Combstock, my great-aunt, who lived at No. 5 Strand Hill, where the photo was taken.

“Grace’s husband Cyril and his brother Jim both served in the army during the war. Sadly, Jim was killed in 1944 in Italy while serving with the 1/4th Essex Regiment and is buried there.”