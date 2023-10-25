IT’S easy to lose track of time when reminiscing about childhood days in the summer sun but that was Greg Wye’s intention when he recently released his album The Old Railway Track which is a journey into his Bidford past in the 1970s and 1980s.

Greg, aged 49, grew up in Bidford and recalls walking and riding bikes along the former Bidford Railway Station line which was closed in 1949 but was quickly reclaimed by nature and became a haven for butterflies and other wildlife.

Greg Wye and, below, his album cover.

“I grew up in Bidford, although I have been living in Yorkshire for over 20 years and recently released an album under my alias Sunshine Playroom, it’s called The Old Railway Track,” said Greg.