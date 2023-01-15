THE lives of 31 former pupils at King Edward VI School in Stratford who lost their lives in the First World War will once again be commemorated in a re-dedication at the school’s Memorial Library building in May.

In the months running up to that tribute, the school has launched an appeal this week to trace surviving relatives of three sets of brothers who were killed fighting for king and country.

In total, 31 former pupils and one games master died during the war and during the Second World War the KES sacrifice was to rise to 52.