Meeting the new King - Stratford woman gifted Charles a piece of history

Stratford resident Joyce Taylor, 80, took tea with The Queen as a teenager and enjoyed coffee with Prince Charles in her 60s.

She also gave Charles a thoroughly unique gift...

Former mayor Joyce Taylor wears her father's RAF insignia while in attendance at the King Charles III proclamation in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59255476)

As royal encounters go, Joyce’s father had more than most. He was a pilot during the war and was part of the crew of the King’s Flight. Formed in 1936, it was the world’s first head of state aircraft unit. It used a number of small aircraft to fly members of the royal family around. It became the Queen’s Flight on the succession of Elizabeth II.