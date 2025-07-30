A WOMAN who transforms scruffy old scaffold boards into chic, custom-made furniture says it’s ‘therapeutic’.

Sophie Pettipher refurbishes the boards until they look sleek and beautiful and turns them into kitchen, patio, dining or coffee tables.

She sources the legs - industrial, chunky metal, hairpin or wooden - depending on what customers.

The inside of the upcycled vintage Cheney artists case table

Sophie has a degree in architecture from Birmingham City university and before that a foundation degree in Art and Design from the University of Arts, London.

She really enjoys carpentry and her earlier time spent at a furniture company handling antique-related jobs also helped her become skilful with tools.

She said: “I love taking old boards that are splattered with concrete and look horrible and transforming them into something beautiful - it's so therapeutic.”

While renovating her house, she stumbled across the idea for her stunning designs.

Dining room table made from rescued scaffold boards

She said: “I didn't have much money and I came across these scaffold boards at my dad’s friend’s builders’ yard I wondered if I could fix them up.

“It just happened, it wasn’t something planned.”

When she posted pictures on social media of furniture she’d made out of the boards, friends kept asking if they could buy any of the pieces.

That encouraged her to share her designs on an online marketplace, where she netted a lot of orders.

One of the biggest projects she’s worked on was a patio table that was eight scaffold boards (about 250cm) wide, with six sets of legs.

It was so heavy, it needed four people to deliver it to the client’s house.

She also loves to go to thrift and antique shops and often finds something that inspires her to upcycle – an example is a vintage Cheney artist’s case she carefully restored and then turned into a funky coffee table by adding hairpin legs.

Sophie Pettipher

She’s also experimented with using plain, raw tree slices to use in furniture, including side tables.

She recently took a break from the power tools to follow her passion for alternative therapy and yoga, by heading to India to study on a yoga course, and then to Thailand where she focused on holistic healing and practiced reiki.

Another beautifully crafted new project Sophie’s been spending a lot of time on recently is her 12-week old baby daughter.

A lot of her time is spent in Shipston where her mum and “number one babysitter”, she jokes, lives while her own home is in Warwick.

Kitchen table made from refurbished scaffold boards

She also hosts free holistic wellbeing and yoga events in South Warwickshire.

She added: “I've been running some of these events but I'm hoping to get back into doing more constructing, because I love it.”